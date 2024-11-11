INTERVIEW| 'I like playing characters that make people think about their own life choices': Hridhu Haroon

The Impact of Mura on His Perspective

Looking back at Mura, it’s clear that the film had a profound impact on Hridhu's perspective on storytelling. While many actors focus on roles that are flashy or attention-grabbing, Hridhu found himself drawn to the deeper, more reflective aspects of his character. “I like playing characters that make people think about their own life choices,” he says thoughtfully. This desire to portray characters with emotional complexity, ones that prompt the audience to reflect, has led him to seek out more roles with substance.

In fact, Mura helped solidify his belief that acting can be a tool for social change. Though the film tackles difficult themes like violence and revenge, Hridhu was relieved to see that many viewers found it to be educational, particularly for younger audiences. "At first, I was concerned that the violence might turn families away, but to my surprise, people started discussing the lessons the film conveyed, especially about what children should and shouldn’t do," he says

Behind the Scenes: Moments of Humor and Teamwork

While the film itself delves into some heavy subject matter, the experience of shooting Mura was far from grim. Hridhu recalls the set as an environment of camaraderie and shared effort, with every team member from actors to technicians working toward a common goal. One moment that stands out for him is a spontaneous, lighthearted incident involving his co-actor, Yadhu. After a particularly intense fight scene, Yadhu, in a burst of energy, danced out of the frame in a playful, Vijay-style move. “It was hilarious,” Hridhu laughs, “and we all started cracking up on set.” The moment, which was captured on camera, ended up in the final cut, adding an unexpected touch of humor to the film.

But not every day was filled with laughter. During the grueling Madurai schedule, Hridhu and the cast found themselves working long hours, sometimes late into the night. The exhaustion was palpable, and sleep schedules were thrown out of the window. Yet, even with fatigue setting in, the commitment to finishing the film was unwavering. "It was tough, but we all pushed through together," Hridhu recalls. "There was this sense of unity, and even though everything from food to sleep was disrupted, we knew the end result would make it all worthwhile."