INTERVIEW| 'I like playing characters that make people think about their own life choices': Hridhu Haroon

At just 23 years old, Hridhu Haroon is already making waves in the industry, with his powerful performance in Mura marking a pivotal moment in his young career. But for Hridhu, bringing his character to life wasn’t just about mastering his craft it was also a journey of self-discovery. The film’s emotionally charged narrative and intense themes posed their own set of challenges, but for the actor, the real test lay in the process itself: the collaboration, preparation, and the delicate balancing act between his personal life and professional growth. His experiences with Mura have not only shaped his approach to acting but also deepened his understanding of the kind of stories he wants to be part of.
Filming Mura in Trivandrum, his hometown, gave Hridhu a unique advantage. "Shooting in my hometown where I grew up and went to school made it a lot easier for me," he reflects. The comfort of the surroundings allowed him to slip into his character without the usual distractions that come with filming in unfamiliar locations. “The streets, the language, the food it all felt familiar,” Hridhu recalls, explaining how this familiarity helped him focus entirely on his performance rather than the external elements.
For Hridhu, the character Anandhu in Mura was somewhat similar to him in terms of mannerisms. However, he struggled while working on All We Imagine As Light, where he had to attend workshops to get rid of certain habits. "My character wouldn’t shake his head when talking, for example, and that was hard for me at first. But I worked on it through workshops and practice until it felt natural," he says. On the other hand, in Mura, things were easier for him.
Looking back at Mura, it’s clear that the film had a profound impact on Hridhu's perspective on storytelling. While many actors focus on roles that are flashy or attention-grabbing, Hridhu found himself drawn to the deeper, more reflective aspects of his character. “I like playing characters that make people think about their own life choices,” he says thoughtfully. This desire to portray characters with emotional complexity, ones that prompt the audience to reflect, has led him to seek out more roles with substance.
In fact, Mura helped solidify his belief that acting can be a tool for social change. Though the film tackles difficult themes like violence and revenge, Hridhu was relieved to see that many viewers found it to be educational, particularly for younger audiences. "At first, I was concerned that the violence might turn families away, but to my surprise, people started discussing the lessons the film conveyed, especially about what children should and shouldn’t do," he says
While the film itself delves into some heavy subject matter, the experience of shooting Mura was far from grim. Hridhu recalls the set as an environment of camaraderie and shared effort, with every team member from actors to technicians working toward a common goal. One moment that stands out for him is a spontaneous, lighthearted incident involving his co-actor, Yadhu. After a particularly intense fight scene, Yadhu, in a burst of energy, danced out of the frame in a playful, Vijay-style move. “It was hilarious,” Hridhu laughs, “and we all started cracking up on set.” The moment, which was captured on camera, ended up in the final cut, adding an unexpected touch of humor to the film.
But not every day was filled with laughter. During the grueling Madurai schedule, Hridhu and the cast found themselves working long hours, sometimes late into the night. The exhaustion was palpable, and sleep schedules were thrown out of the window. Yet, even with fatigue setting in, the commitment to finishing the film was unwavering. "It was tough, but we all pushed through together," Hridhu recalls. "There was this sense of unity, and even though everything from food to sleep was disrupted, we knew the end result would make it all worthwhile."
As someone who is still in the early stages of his career, Hridhu admits that balancing acting with his personal life is something he's still figuring out. "Right now, I’m managing okay," he says, but with a thoughtful pause, he adds, "I’m not sure how it will be in the future." The demands of being an actor can be all-consuming, especially as one's career picks up momentum. However, Hridhu seems grounded and pragmatic about the path ahead. He’s aware that maintaining personal relationships and self-care will be a challenge as he takes on more projects, but for now, he’s focused on enjoying the journey and finding the balance where he can.
As for what lies ahead, Hridhu is excited about the possibilities. While he appreciates the complexity of dramatic roles, he is also eager to explore other genres, particularly comedy and romance. "Comedy is something I’d love to explore more," he admits. "It’s different from what I’ve done so far, and I think it will be fun to try something lighter." While Mura gave him the opportunity to dive deep into a character shaped by intense circumstances, Hridhu is now interested in exploring the balance between humor and heart in his future roles.
He also has great admiration for actors like Fahadh Faasil, whose work he considers both inspiring and influential. "His range is incredible. He’s someone I really look up to," he says. Hridhu also enjoys watching films that are more contemplative and subtle, such as The Lunchbox, a slow-paced film about love and missed connections. “That movie really speaks to me," he says, reflecting on its understated yet powerful storytelling.
For Hridhu Haron, the journey is just beginning. As he continues to explore different roles and genres, it’s clear that his passion for storytelling and his desire to push boundaries will guide his choices. Whether in action, drama, or comedy, Hridhu’s commitment to meaningful, thought-provoking cinema suggests that he’s poised for a career that is as varied and dynamic as the characters he brings to life. In a rapidly changing industry, his approach is refreshing—a reminder that acting is not just about playing a part, but about making a lasting impact on the audience.