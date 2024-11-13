Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco' slated for December 20

Unni Mukundan’s upcoming actioner Marco is set for a theatrical release on December 20, ahead of Christmas, the makers announced on Tuesday. They also stated in a press release via social media that the film’s first audio release will take place on November 22, 2024. Directed by Haneef Adeni, it serves as a spin-off of his 2018 film Mikhael, starring Nivin Pauly.

Alongside Unni, Marco features an ensemble cast, including Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, Arjun Nandakumar, Durva Thaker, Yukti Tareja, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Jagadish, and Riyaz Khan, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Ravi Basrur, best known for his work on the blockbuster Kannada franchise KGF.

In Mikhael, Nivin played the titular character, while Unni portrayed the antagonist Marco Jr. Reports suggest that the spin-off will delve into Marco’s backstory, tracing his descent into the criminal underworld. The makers have earlier described Marco as the most violent film ever produced in Malayalam cinema.

The film is backed by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments in association with Unni’s home production company Unni Mukundan Films. Besides Malayalam, it will have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Unni also has Get-Set Baby, opposite Nikhila Vimal, awaiting release.