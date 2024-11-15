AR Rahman's 'The Goat Life' music gets two nominations at 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Director Blessy's magnum opus Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has received two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the survival drama that hit theatres in March this year is said to be one of the actor's most acclaimed works.

Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman has been nominated in the 'Song-Feature Film' category for the track 'Periyone' from The Goat Life. The song, performed by Jithin Raj, was written by Rahman and Rafiq Ahamed.

Rahman has also received a nomination in the 'Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)' category for his background score of the film.

Organized by the Hollywood Music In Media Academy, the HMMAs celebrate original music (both songs and scores) across all forms of visual media worldwide, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, and special programs.

The 2024 HMMA nominees showcase a diverse range of talent, featuring over a hundred songwriters, composers, performers, and films.

Set to take place this year on November 20 at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles, the event will feature nominations for prominent musicians and composers, including Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.