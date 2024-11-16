Mohanlal’s 'Barroz' confirms December 25 release

After multiple rescheduling, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz has finally been confirmed to hit screens on December 25. The release date was announced on Friday by veteran filmmaker Fazil, who introduced Mohanlal as an actor in his 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

In a video shared on social media, Fazil noted the coincidence in Barroz sharing its release date with Manjil Virinja Pookkal and his all-time classic Manichitrathazhu (1993), also starring Mohanlal.

Barroz, a 3D fantasy adventure, has Mohanlal doubling up as the lead actor. It also stars Kallirroi Tziafeta, Ignacio Mateos, and Cesar Lorente Raton. Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film, with TK Rajeev Kumar serving as the creative head.