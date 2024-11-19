Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 'Detective Ujjwalan' goes on floors

The makers of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s new film Detective Ujjwalan have commenced production with a pooja function. It is written and directed by debutant duo Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G. Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters is backing the film, scheduled for a 2025 release.

Billed as an investigative thriller with a humorous backdrop, Detective Ujjwalan also stars Siju Wilson. It also introduces Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, and Shahubas—the quartet known for their social media content. It will be the second project in the Weekend Cinematic Universe (WCU), which started with the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph film Minnal Murali (2021).

In an earlier conversation with us, co-director Indraneel, the director stated, “Much like how Iron Man and The Hulk were for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—existing within the same world without being directly connected—Detective Ujjwalan serves as an expansion of the WCU, which also includes Minnal Murali.”

The technical team of Detective Ujjwalan includes Prem Akkattu and Gargi-fame Sraiyanti behind the camera, RDX-fame Chaman Chakko on the editing table, and Rzee composing the music.