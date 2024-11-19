Kunchacko Boban’s 'Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil' begins

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Kunchacko Boban are reuniting for Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, a new film which has gone on floors with a pooja function. It also features Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram in prominent roles. Ratheesh had earlier told us that he is “attempting something new with this film, which is envisioned as a psychological comedy.”

Listin Stephen and Kunchacko Boban are producing the film banners of Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures, respectively. On the technical front, it has cinematographer Arjun Sethu, editor Manoj Kannoth, and music director Dawn Vincent.

Director Ratheesh and actor Kunchacko earlier collaborated on the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu (2022), which earned critical acclaim and became a box-office hit.

Recently seen in Bougainvillea, Kunchacko also made a cameo appearance in the Nna Thaan Case Kodu spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, also directed by Ratheesh. The director had earlier mentioned his plans to collaborate with Kunchacko Boban on another project, a science fiction film titled Anyagraha Jeevikal. However, its current status remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Listin also announced two new films at the pooja function of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil. One of them will be directed by debutant Amal Sheela Thamby, while the other will be helmed by Arun Varma, who debuted last year with the Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon starrer Garudan.