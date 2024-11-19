Mahesh Narayanan’s next with Mammootty, Mohanlal & Kunchacko set to roll

Director Mahesh Narayanan has pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban for his new film, which is set to go on floors in Sri Lanka.

The team, including the lead actors, are already in the island nation, where major portions of the film have been planned to be shot. It is said that Fahadh Faasil is also part of the lead cast, but the makers are yet to confirm it.

Mahesh Narayanan, an editor-turned-filmmaker, is best known for helming films like Take Off, CU Soon, Malik and Ariyippu.

His new film, planned on an ambitious scale, marks Mammootty and Mohanlal’s reunion on screen 16 long years after the release of Twenty 20. Anto Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor are reportedly part of the upcoming biggie’s production, more details regarding which are yet to be officially announced.