Multi-starrer film 'Her' to release on November 29

Her, featuring Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijomol Jose and Ramya Nambessan, is slated for a November 29 release directly on the OTT platform ManoramaMax.

The film, scripted by Archana Vasudev, is directed by Lijin Jose, who previously helmed films like Friday and Law Point.

Her is among the last few projects of the late actor Prathap Pothan. The cast of the film also includes Rajesh Madhavan, Guru Somasundaram, Maala Parvathi, Rony David Raj and Sabumon Abdusamad, among others. It revolves around five women from different walks of life.

Produced by Anish M Thomas of AT Studio, Her has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, editing by Kiran Das, and music by Govind Vasantha. The makers completed its production two years ago.