Nivin Pauly’s web series debut 'Pharma' to premiere at IFFI

We previously reported on Nivin Pauly making his web series debut with the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar show Pharma. The series, written and directed by PR Arun,is set to have its world premiere at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 27.

It also features National Award-winning Bollywood actor Rajit Kapur alongside Nivin in the lead, while Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, and Veena Nandakumar play other significant roles.

According to the makers, Pharma is inspired by several true stories and promises to be a compelling drama.

The technical team of the show includes cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam, music composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang.

It is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, known for backing films such as Unda, Ivide, and James and Alice.

Meanwhile, Nivin has a busy slate of films in various stages of production.

These include Anuraj Manohar’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu, Dear Students, alongside Nayanthara, Abrid Shine’s sequel to Action Hero Biju, Akhil Sathyan’s sophomore directorial, debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan’s untitled film, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram.