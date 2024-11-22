Mahesh Narayanan assembles a star-studded cast for his next film, 'MMMN'

Director Mahesh Narayanan, best known for helming Take Off and Malik, has started work on his new film, which perhaps has the biggest star cast for a Malayalam film in recent years.

While the coming together of Mammootty and Mohanlal has grabbed much attention, the lead cast also includes big names like Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara. The makers commenced production earlier this week in Sri Lanka.

Tentatively titled MMMN, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Aattam-fame Zarin Shihab, Rajiv Menon, Renji Panicker, Danish Hussain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi.

It has cinematography by Manush Nandan, who has worked in Hindi films like Thugs of Hindostan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

MMMN is produced by Anto Joseph, with CR Salim and Subhash Manuel serving as the co-producers. In addition to Sri Lanka, the film will also be shot in London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi.