‘The high of filmmaking is how work and life are inseparable’: Basil Joseph

Riding on the back of a hattrick of hits—Kunjiramayanam, Godha, and Minnal Murali—it didn’t take long for Basil Joseph to establish himself as one of the most promising new-age directors from Malayalam cinema. Minnal Murali’s phenomenal success is also said to have earned him a call from Bollywood to direct Ranveer Singh, about which he is still tight-lipped.

But the last couple of years have been about Basil, the actor. Akin to his successful filmmaking journey, Basil has had an exceptional run as an actor so far. After starting with minor, supporting roles, he is now a bankable star with a string of critically and commercially acclaimed films under his belt. As he gears up for the release of his new film Sookshmadarshini, co-starring Nazriya Nazim, we catch up for a detailed chat on his career and aspirations.

Excerpts

Sookshmadarshini is your seventh release this year, including a cameo in Vaazha. Do you feel overwhelmed by the workload?

Yes, it is overwhelming and that’s why I’ve decided to slow down. I worked continuously because I had a deadline for a film that I was supposed to direct. I’ve been co-writing its script with a couple of others for the last one year, but we’re now facing some delay in starting it. Two years back, I didn’t expect to be a lead actor, so when these projects came on a trot, I didn’t know how to handle them all. But I’ve now managed to finish everything and they’ll be releasing back-to-back till April. After that, there will be a long break.

While choosing your acting projects, does the director in you ever influence your choices?

My priority as an actor is to be part of successful films. Once you’re successful and establish yourself as bankable, the chances of getting interesting offers increase. You can do roles beyond your comfort zone, and get to work on big-scale projects with good technicians. Cinema is never about one person; an efficient technical team can enhance a performance. Being relevant and bankable will organically lead us to promising projects. You should just have the sensibility to choose the right script and team. It’s a long-term process.