Bibin George to headline 'Shukran'

Actors Bibin George and Anson Paul are set to headline a new film titled Shukran. Written by Rahul Kalyan, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony, accompanied by the release of its title poster. The poster depicts a group of children seated in a classroom. It is directed by Ubaini, who made his debut with the 2023 film Rahel Makan Kora.

On the technical front, Shukran has cinematography by Melbin Kurishingal and music composed by Stilju Arjun. Backed by Neal Cinemas, the film is co-produced by Shaji K George, Dr Lion B Vijayakumar, Gireesh Palamoottil, and Sanju Nedumkunnel. Further details about the project are awaited.

Bibin, last seen in Amal K Joby’s Gumasthan, also has Sree Jith and Rejith R L’s Apoorva Puthranmar, and Shanu Kakkoor and Shafi Epikkad’s Koodal lined up.

Anson most recently appeared in Omar Lulu’s Bad Boyz, co-starring Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan.