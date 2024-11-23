Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi and Vinay Forrt join hands for a new film

Listin Stephen of Magic Frames is set to produce a new film featuring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, and Vinay Forrt in lead roles. Directed by Thamby, the yet-to-be-titled project will also star Ganapathi, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to be officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on November 27 in Kochi. Further details about the plot, extended cast, and technical crew are awaited.

Listin recently commenced production on Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and headlined by Kunchacko Boban. Additionally, the producer has another project in development with director Arun Varma, who previously made his debut with the 2023 Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon starrer Garudan.

Biju is also part of AR Murugadoss’s upcoming Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Sreenath’s forthcoming projects include Udumbanchola Vision, Cibil Score, Pongala and Khajuraho Dreams.

Vinay recently appeared in the horror thriller Chithini, directed by East Coast Vijayan.