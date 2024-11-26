Divya Prabha joins the cast of Asif Ali’s next with Thamar

We had earlier reported about Thamar KV, who debuted with the critically acclaimed 2022 film 1001 Nunakal, teaming up with Asif Ali for his second feature film. The latest update is that Divya Prabha has joined the cast. While details of her role remain under wraps, Thamar previously revealed that the film is a feel-good drama with survival elements integrated into the storyline. Expected to begin shooting in December, the yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Govind Vasantha.

Thamar, a Dubai-based filmmaker, explored the lives of Malayali expatriates through a bunch of newcomers in his maiden film. His upcoming film, also scripted by him, will revisit the Gulf backdrop but will feature only established actors in the cast. Further details about the extended cast and technical crew are awaited.

Asif, who last appeared in Kishkindha Kaandam, his biggest hit yet, has several projects lined up in various stages of production. They include Rekhachithram, Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali and a sequel to Thalavan.

Divya is currently riding high on the success of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which starred alongside Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film, released theatrically in India on November 22, won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.