‘I can do physical transformation with ease’

Dev Mohan plays an 18-year-old in his new film Parakramam, for which he had to undergo a physical transformation. In an exclusive conversation with us, the actor says that he relishes such an endeavour. “If I have a couple of months for it, I can gain or lose five-six kilos without much trouble. For Parakramam, I trimmed down only six-seven kilos since the character requires it.”

For an actor in his early thirties, playing a character who is about 15 years younger on screen likely entails its own set of challenges. Fortunately for Dev Mohan, Parakramam is set in a period of life that he experienced in his younger days. “In 2005, I was much younger than my character in Parakramam. But I have come across people of the same age in college, so it is a space that is not too unfamiliar for me,” says Dev Mohan, while adding, “The character also ages on screen, and there are some portions exploring his life at 25-26.”

Parakramam stars the actor alongside Sangita and Renji Panicker, who play his character’s parents. The film’s trailer has a scene where the mother hits him on the head with a bag, hinting at an element of conflict between the two. Speaking about his experience working with her, Dev says, “Sangita ma’am seems the same as from her late 90s films such as Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and Vazhunnor,” Dev laughs.

“She said, back then, actors used to rehearse a lot as retakes while shooting on film would lead to financial loss. But today, we take a look at the choreography, sometimes rehearse, and jump straight into the take. She told me that she enjoys the process more now for that reason.” Adding on about their dynamic in the film, Dev says, “Our characters always quarrel. We got along easily on set, though.”