Biju Menon’s next, 'Avarachan & Sons' launched in Kochi

Biju Menon’s new film produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames has been titled Avarachan & Sons. On Wednesday, the film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi, attended by its cast and crew.

Scheduled to commence filming on November 28, it marks the feature directorial debut of Thamby, who previously helmed the Vishnu Agasthya-starrer web series Insomnia Nights (2021).

Jointly scripted by Joseph Vijeesh and Thamby, Avarachan & Sons also features Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt, Ganapathy, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Pauly Valsan, and Parvathy Babu in prominent roles. On the technical side, the film has cinematographer Sajith Purushan, editor Akash Joseph Varughes and music director Sanal Dev.

Biju Menon is also returning to Tamil cinema after 14 years with AR Murugadoss’s next directorial, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. He also has Thalavan’s sequel, alongside Asif Ali, in the pipeline.