INTERVIEW | I approach technology through a philosophical lens, says Sajin Cherukayil

After having done a bunch of noteworthy roles, particularly comic ones, Sajin Cherukayil is a familiar face among today’s Malayalam film lovers. But that’s not what he set out for initially. Sajin was nursing ambitions of writing films when some of his peers recognised the actor in him. Though he went on to play key roles in films like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, and Padmini, he continued to pursue his love for scripting.

Five years after co-writing the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran, Sajin has debuted as an independent writer with I Am Kathalan. The Nalsen-starrer, directed by Girish AD is a techno-thriller, centered around cyber crimes.

The film, admittedly inspired by The Social Network and Silicon Valley, has earned appreciation from many for its accurate portrayal of cyberspace and the various hacking techniques. Sajin’s writing also highlights how the internet provides a shelter of anonymity, where the hierarchies of the external world become irrelevant.

A devoted tech geek, Sajin is as interested in technology as in cinema. “I see technology philosophically,” laughs the writer. When probed on his thought-provoking Whatsapp status, which reads, ‘Linux users are the smartest, funniest, best-looking people on the internet’, Sajin explains, “IT is a massive industry where a lot of our data and money are exploited without our knowledge.

While a corporate giant like Microsoft unlawfully takes advantage of its Windows monopoly, there exist many copyleft communities like Linux trying to counter them. When I say, ‘Linux users are the smartest’, it’s part of my politics.” So that should explain where Sajin comes from.