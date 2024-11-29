'Her' is about the many women we come across: Archana Vasudev

Though Archana remembers studying a bit of script writing and even teaching it as part of film studies, she admits to having not watched films from a writing perspective alone. “I started noticing the scripting techniques only after I started writing. I loved how the screenplay was crafted in Maharaja and Kishkindha Kaandam. It’s inspiring,” says Archana, while crediting Lijin’s constant motivation for pushing her to write.

“He didn’t want me to stop with the short, but writing films is a different ball game altogether. I wasn’t confident because my experience lies in academics and corporate and it is hard to do while juggling teaching and family commitments. But I eventually decided to try it because Lijin identified a spark in me.”

This was in 2021 when several films were being made for streaming platforms. Her was also conceived and shot in that format as the makers felt “its story suited the OTT audience.” Her, according to Archana, is about five women who are from the same city and the incidents that occur in their lives over a single day, all connected in a hyperlinked format.

Taking us through her writing process, Archana says, “I started writing it as five separate stories. By the fourth one, I found a common link and connected it all in a meaningful format. I always observe people, the way they talk, and their mannerisms, and I’ve incorporated some of them here. It has bits and pieces of women we must have all come across in our lives.”

Though hyperlink screenplays usually pose a challenge, Archana says it didn’t take her much time as Lijin was also involved in every stage of the development. “He preferred frequent discussions and would give honest feedback. His experience and vision helped me.”

Among Her’s star-studded cast, Archana says she was keen on having Urvashi and Prathap Pothen, right from the scripting stage. “They are such brilliant actors and I envisioned them for my characters from the beginning. I also wanted Aishwarya Rajesh in the film, but all the others came in later during discussions with the producer.”