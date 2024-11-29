'Her' is about the many women we come across: Archana Vasudev

Female representation has been an oft-discussed topic in Malayalam cinema, with even the government stepping up to fund women filmmakers and offer them training in technical aspects. Unlike in the past, the scenario is far more encouraging today, with the audience hoping to see fresher ideas from women.
This week’s ManoramaMAX release, Her, promises to be one such film. Written by Archana Vasudev, it is a hyperlink film centred on five women, played by Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Lijomol Jose, Remya Nambessan, and Aishwarya Rajesh. Lijin Jose, who earlier made Friday (2012) and Law Point (2014), is directing the film, which is premiering on Friday.
Archana, a former Google employee and an academician, is debuting as a screenwriter with Her. Though active in theatre during her graduation days in Kerala, Archana, currently settled in Bengaluru, lost her touch after moving out for higher studies and work. It was later while doing her PhD in cinema that her affinity towards cinema and storytelling got rekindled.
“I did my PhD on Fetishism and Material Culture in Malayalam Films, which had a chapter on KG George sir. At that time, Lijin was working on sir’s documentary (8½Intercuts- Life and Films of KG George). We used to interact during this period regularly and somewhere between our discussions, we decided to collaborate for a short film. It was a 7-minute short titled Athmanirbhar, which I wrote and he directed,” recalls Archana.
Though Archana remembers studying a bit of script writing and even teaching it as part of film studies, she admits to having not watched films from a writing perspective alone. “I started noticing the scripting techniques only after I started writing. I loved how the screenplay was crafted in Maharaja and Kishkindha Kaandam. It’s inspiring,” says Archana, while crediting Lijin’s constant motivation for pushing her to write.
“He didn’t want me to stop with the short, but writing films is a different ball game altogether. I wasn’t confident because my experience lies in academics and corporate and it is hard to do while juggling teaching and family commitments. But I eventually decided to try it because Lijin identified a spark in me.”
This was in 2021 when several films were being made for streaming platforms. Her was also conceived and shot in that format as the makers felt “its story suited the OTT audience.” Her, according to Archana, is about five women who are from the same city and the incidents that occur in their lives over a single day, all connected in a hyperlinked format.
Taking us through her writing process, Archana says, “I started writing it as five separate stories. By the fourth one, I found a common link and connected it all in a meaningful format. I always observe people, the way they talk, and their mannerisms, and I’ve incorporated some of them here. It has bits and pieces of women we must have all come across in our lives.”
Though hyperlink screenplays usually pose a challenge, Archana says it didn’t take her much time as Lijin was also involved in every stage of the development. “He preferred frequent discussions and would give honest feedback. His experience and vision helped me.”
Among Her’s star-studded cast, Archana says she was keen on having Urvashi and Prathap Pothen, right from the scripting stage. “They are such brilliant actors and I envisioned them for my characters from the beginning. I also wanted Aishwarya Rajesh in the film, but all the others came in later during discussions with the producer.”
Recalling the shooting days, Archana, who prefers a hands-on approach, adds, “I don’t know how writers usually function, but I wanted to make the best use of my time on the sets and enjoy the process. I wanted to learn and gain experience to help me progress. We would discuss what I intended with a character, how Lijin envisioned it, take the actors’ feedback, and only then proceed. It was a great collaborative process.”
Archana then goes on to fondly recount the time spent with the late actor Prathap Pothen, who even offered her a scripting gig. “During the shoot, he asked me if I would be interested in developing one of his stories. Though I agreed, I couldn’t follow up. The next thing I heard was his passing away. It was so unfortunate.”
After the completion of the shoot in July 2022, it took over two years for the film to finally be released. The wait wasn’t easy, admits Archana. For a systematic person like her, the uncertainties of cinema were a tough pill to swallow. “It was an anxious period. I prefer planning everything, but it doesn’t work that way in cinema.
But on a positive note, I now get more time to be with family and do things that I like. I can balance life better,” says Archana, who has already finished another script. However, she is particular about proceeding with it only after Her’s release. “I want to know the audience feedback for Her first. I’m not in any rush,” she laughs.
In more than one way, Her has also been an eye-opener for Archana. It was during its scripting that Archana realised how drastically her Malayalam proficiency had decreased. “Coming from Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan’s native, I’m not supposed to say this, but that’s the reality. I used to read Malayalam voraciously, but after moving out of Kerala, my readings and interactions have largely been in English.
Though I wrote Her completely in Malayalam, it’s still within my safe zone. Lijin’s presence also helped, but as a writer, I should know more. I also need to spend more time in Kerala. Urvashi ma’am had advised me to relocate from Bengaluru, maybe because she sensed the language problem. I’ve put in a lot more effort for my next, but I know I’m not there yet.”