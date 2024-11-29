Tovino Thomas’ 'Identity' confirms January release

Identity, headlined by Tovino Thomas, is set for a January 2025 release, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. The makers have also announced the film’s teaser will be unveiled on December 4. Billed as a two-part action-packed thriller, it is co-written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the duo who made their directorial debut with Tovino’s 2020 film Forensic.

Identity features Trisha as the female lead opposite Tovino. The film also stars Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, Shammi Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Archana Kavi, Gopika Ramesh, Aneesh Gopal, Giju John, and Dhruvan. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko, and music director Jakes Bejoy.

Notably, the action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Phoenix Prabu, known for their work in the Tamil film Maaveeran (2023). Identity is produced by Raju Malliath and Dr Roy CJ under the banners of Ragam Movies and Confident Group, respectively.

Tovino was last seen in debutant Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randaam Moshanam (ARM). His forthcoming projects include Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Empuraan, Anuraj Manohar’s Narivetta, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe. Additionally, the actor is producing Marana Mass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead.