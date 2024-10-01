First look of Ennu Swantham Punyalan released

Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese are coming together for Ennu Swantham Punyalan, directed by debutant Mahesh Madhu. The makers released its first look poster, which features the principal cast dressed predominantly in attire reminiscent of ancient Biblical times.

Althaf Salim, Vineeth Vishwam, Renji Panicker, and Baiju Santhosh are also part of the cast.

Ennu Swantham Punyalan has its story and screenplay penned by Samji M Antony. The film has Renadive wielding the camera, Sobin Soman on the editing table, and Sam C S composing the music. It is produced by Ligo John under the banner of Truth Seeker’s Movie Productions.

Meanwhile, Anaswara also has Deepu Karunakaran’s Mr & Mrs Bachelor, opposite Indrajith Sukumaran, and The Priest filmmaker Jofin T Chacko-Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram in the pipeline.

Balu will next be seen in Pushpaka Vimanam, alongside Siju Wilson, slated to release on October 4.

On the other hand, Arjun’s upcoming slate includes the mystery-thriller Anand Sreebala, Arun D Jose’s Bromance, Malikappuram-fame Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s horror-fantasy Sumathi Valavu, and Archana 31 director Akhil Anilkumar’s next.