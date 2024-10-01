Second look of Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram out

As reported earlier, Asif Ali is headlining The Priest director Jofin T Chacko’s new film Rekhachithram. The makers have released a second look poster, with the tagline ‘An Alternate History’. It features Asif in a police uniform, with filmmaking tools from the 1980s visible in the background. The earlier-released first look also had Anasawara Rajan, in a nun’s attire.

Rekhachithram also stars Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Indrans, Aattam-fame Zarin Shihab, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Nishanth Sagar, Harisree Ashokan, Shrikant Murali, Sudhi Koppa, Priyanka, Jagadish, Saikumar, Nandu, Vijay Menon, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, and Pauly Wilson, among others.

The film’s screenplay has been penned by John Manthrikal, based on a story by Jofin and Ramu Sunil. On the technical side, it has cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, editor Shameer Muhammed and Kishkindha Kaandam music director Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced jointly by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media.

Asif Ali was last seen in Kishkindha Kaandam, released on September 12 to widespread acclaim from critics and common audiences alike. His upcoming projects also include Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Tiki Taka, an untitled film with 1001 Nunakal director Thamar KV, and a sequel to Thalavan.