Suresh Krishna is Dr Lazar in Rifle Club

With Suresh Krishna’s ‘Convincing Star’ trolls trending virally on Malayalam social media sphere, the makers of Rifle Club have come out with a poster introducing his character in the film. The veteran plays a character named Dr Lazar and the poster features him with a double barrel gun.

Suresh Krishna, last seen in Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Super Zindagi, has been grabbing attention lately with netizens celebrating the several cheating roles he has played in his career. The trolls went viral after the actor himself started sharing some of them on social media. Suresh Krishna, who is currently shooting for Basil Joseph’s Marana Mass, will also be seen in the upcoming Sony LIV series Jai Mahendran.

Earlier, the makers of Rifle Club had released the character posters of Big Dawgs-fame rapper Hanumankind and Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, both of whom are making their acting debut in Malayalam cinema. The film is directed by Aashiq Abu, who is also doubling up as its cinematographer. Jointly penned by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Suhas, and Sharfu, it promises to be an action-packed entertainer.

Rifle Club features an ensemble cast that includes Dileesh Pothan, RDX-fame Vishnu Agasthya, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, Vincy Aloshious, Vineeth Kumar, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, Unnimaya Prasad, and directors Senna Hegde and Natesh Hegde. It has Rex Vijayan composing the music, V Saajan handling the edits, and Ajayan Chalissery in charge of the production design.

The film is backed by OPM Cinemas in association with TRU Stories Entertainment.