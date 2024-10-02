Khalid Rahman’s next directorial titled 'Alappuzha Gymkhana'

Earlier, it was reported that Naslen Gafoor and Lukman Avaran would be headlining director Khalid Rahman’s upcoming film, a sports drama, reportedly revolving around boxing. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s title Alappuzha Gymkhana. Slated to release in 2025, its screenplay is jointly written by Khalid and Sreeni Saseendran, while the dialogues are penned by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi.

Apart from Naslen and Lukman, Alappuzha Gymkhana also features Ganapathi and Anagha Ravi in the lead roles. Falimy-fame Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, rapper Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth and Noila Francy are also playing key roles in the film.

On the technical front, it reunites the trio of cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, editor Nishadh Yusuf, and composer Vishnu Vijay with director Khalid, following their collaboration on the successful Thallumaala (2022). Jophil Lal and Kalai Kingson are overseeing Alappuzha Gymkhana’s action choreography. The film is produced by Khalid, Jobin George, Sameer Karat and Subeesh Kannachery under the banners of Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios.

Khalid, also known for helming Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016) and Unda (2019), made a notable impact as an actor in this year’s blockbuster Manjummel Boys.

Naslen, who is on a high after the success of Premalu, has Girish A D’s I Am Kathalan, Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mollywood Times and a sequel to Premalu in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Lukman’s upcoming slate includes Bombay Positive, Turkish Tharkkam, and Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham director Muhashin’s next.