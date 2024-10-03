Mammootty joins the sets of his next film with Vinayakan

As reported earlier, Mammootty and Vinayakan are teaming up for a new film, shooting for which commenced recently in Nagercoil. Joining the sets on Wednesday, Mammootty shared a photo taken with Vinayakan on social media. This project marks the seventh production under Mammootty’s home banner, Mammootty Kampany. It is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who previously penned the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup (2021).

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Mammootty is playing a grey-shaded character in the upcoming film, scripted by Jishnu Sreekumar. Its technical team includes cinematographer Faisal Ali and editor Praveen Prabhakar. More details about the plot and the extended cast are expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be seen next in debutant Deeno Dennis’s Bazooka. His upcoming slate also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, in which he portrays a private detective. Additionally, speculations are also rife about Mammootty’s collaboration with Mahesh Narayanan on a film that would reunite him with Mohanlal after more than a decade.

Vinayakan, last seen in Kasargold, next has Thekku Vadakku lined up for release. Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, it is slated to hit theatres on October 4.