INTERVIEW | 'ARM' is a fanboy film dedicated to Tovino: Debutant director Jithin Laal

Belief. It can make or break people. As a debutant director, when Jithin Laal decided to make an ambitious triple-action period fantasy film, not many around him were sure about its feasibility. But, Jithin believed. When he first pitched the idea to Tovino Thomas, the actor was still finding his feet in the industry. Tovino himself had apprehensions. Yet Jithin believed. This relentless belief in his vision inspired him to hold on against all obstacles for almost eight years.

A former assistant to Basil Joseph and RS Vimal, Jithin utilised the waiting period wisely to develop his craft. He made multiple storyboards and learned the basics of Unreal Engine, a 3D creation platform used primarily for video games. It enabled him to make a 40-minute-long previsualisation so that he could convince people of his vision. Eventually, Jithin won all their trust to make Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), which is now a Rs 100 crore grosser at the box office. The journey hasn’t been smooth, but the director is delighted that his long wait and efforts have paid dividends.

Here, we talk to Jithin to learn more about his thought process, his creative choices, and his plans for the future.

Excerpts:

Many, including Basil and Tovino, suggested debuting with another film before taking on an ambitious subject like ARM, but you persisted with it. What about this project kept you motivated for so long?

It was the confidence in the material on paper. It’s not easy to make fantasy films in Malayalam, but this script had everything in it to be a wholesome entertainer. The film is a huge hit today because it has a soul with strong emotions and drama. We intended to make an easily accessible film for viewers of all age groups, especially families, who visit theatres purely for the joy of getting entertained. Sometimes, I even wonder what’s so special about the film when people say they have watched it 5-6 times. But, I guess that magic lies in Sujith (Nambiar) ettan’s writing. I’m glad I could visualise it.