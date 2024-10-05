Aishwarya and Sangita onboard Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad’s 'Hridayapoorvam'

Sathyan Anthikad has announced that Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sangita would be playing the female leads in his next with Mohanlal. Titled Hridayapoorvam, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

In a social media post, the director also mentioned that the film’s songs are currently being composed, while shooting is scheduled to commence in December. Its story is penned by Sathyan himself, with the screenplay and dialogues written by debutant Sonu TP, known for helming the short film Night Call (2022).

Hridayapoorvam will have Sufiyum Sujathayum-fame Anu Moothedath as the cinematographer and Prasanth Madhav as its art director. Its music is composed by Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Justin Prabhakaran.