Gangster Om Prakash booked for cocaine possession; cops probe links to actor Sreenath Bhasi

KOCHI: The links of film actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin with gangster Om Prakash, who was nabbed by the police on Sunday for possessing cocaine and liquor, are being probed after police found that the actors visited the gangster's hotel room in Kochi.

Police in the remand report filed at Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday submitted that 20 persons including Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin visited the hotel room where Om Prakash, 45, and Shihas, 55, stayed in Kochi.

Following a tip-off, police reached the hotel in Kochi's Kundannoor where Om Prakash, a native of Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram, and Shihas of Kottarakkara in Kollam, have been staying since Saturday. They booked three rooms in the name of one Boby Chelapathy. Police seized a ziplock cover with a minute quantity of suspected cocaine and four litres of liquor from the hotel room.

Police filed a report when the duo were produced before the court on Monday. In the report, police stated that there were intelligence reports that the accused person collected cocaine from abroad and was selling it at DJ parties in Ernakulam and other districts. Even though both came to Kochi several times, to evade police attention, they booked rooms in the name of other accused persons.

"In further investigation, it is revealed that 20 including actor Sreenath Bhasi, actor Prayaga Martin, Binu, Baiju, Anoop, Don Lousis, Arun, Aloshya, Sneha, Tipson, Sreedevi, Navas, Roopa and Pappy visited the accused persons. For investigating these persons, the custody of the accused persons is imminent. The custody of the accused for investigating Boby Chalapathy who booked the rooms for the accused," according to the remand report.

However, as the quantity of cocaine seized was minute, the court granted bail to Om Prakash and Shihas. But the police have decided to dig deep into the links of actors with Om Prakash. Om Prakash was involved in 30 criminal cases including in the murder of Paul Muthoot George, a young businessman from Kerala, in 2009.

"We had information that he (Om Prakash) was in Kochi to supply drugs for a major DJ event held in Kochi. We will record the statements of actors and others who visited Om Prakash at the hotel in the coming days. A special team will be constituted to probe the case," a senior police officer said.