Dhyan and Anarkali’s Thrayam to release on Oct 25

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Anarkali Marikar’s upcoming film Thrayam will hit theatres on October 25, as announced by the makers. The film, which wrapped shooting last year, is directed by debutant Sanjith Chandrasenan. It is written by Arun K Gopinath, also a newcomer.

Thrayam also stars Sunny Wayne, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Aju Varghese, Dain Davis, Chandhunadh, Shalu Rahim, Sarayu Mohan, Sreejith Ravi, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Gopi Krishnan Varma and Rahul Madhav, among others. The film has Jiju Sunny behind the camera, Ratheesh Raj on the editing table and Arun Muraleedharan composing the music. It is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Dhyan also has a slew of projects lined up in various stages of production. It includes Machante Maalakha, Anand Sreebala, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Bha Bha Ba and Detective Ujjawalan.

Anarkali was last seen in Arun Chandu’s science-fiction mockumentary hybrid feature, Gaganachari, which bagged the Special Jury Award for Outstanding Brilliance at this year’s Kerala State Film Awards.