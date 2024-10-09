Shahi Kabir’s next directorial with Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan wrapped up

Writer-filmmaker Shahi Kabir has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, headlined by Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan. Described as a gripping drama thriller, its cast also includes Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup, and Nandan Unni, among others.

On the technical side, the untitled film has State Award-winning cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, Drishyam music director Anil Johnson and editor Praveen Mangalath. It is backed by Rathish Ambat, Renjith EVM and Jojo Jose under the banner of Festival Cinemas.

Shahi, acclaimed for his scripting M Padmakumar’s Joseph (2018) and Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu (2021), made his directorial debut with the 2022 film Ela Veezha Poonchira. While Nayattu earned him the National Award for Best Original Screenplay, Ela Veezha Poonchira secured him the accolade for Best Debut Director at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Shahi is also penning the script for the upcoming Kuchacko Boban-starrer, directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf. Also starring Priya Mani, the film’s commenced production earlier this year.

Roshan, who received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist this year for his work in Ullozhukku and Valatty, was last seen in the Hindi film Ulajh. Meanwhile, Dileesh’s forthcoming roster also includes Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club, Girish A D’s I Am Kathalan and Boban Samuel’s Machante Maalakha.