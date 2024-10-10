‘Jai Mahendran has the potential for multiple seasons’

After Disney+ Hotstar kick-started mainstream long-format storytelling in Malayalam with Kerala Crime Files, Sony LIV, another leading streaming giant, is gearing up to launch its maiden Malayalam web series. Titled Jai Mahendran, the light-hearted political drama headlined by Saiju Kurup is set to premiere on October 11.

Interestingly, the only common link between these shows is writer-director Rahul Riji Nair, who is known for helming films like Ottamuri Velicham, Kalla Nottam, and Kho-Kho. While Rahul produced Kerala Crime Files, he serves as the writer, producer, and showrunner in Jai Mahendran.

"As a creator, it’s a privilege to be entrusted with the opportunity of executing category-defining regional content for two major international platforms. Even though I feel the pressure, I consider this as a significant milestone for someone without any cinema background,” says the National award-winning director, as he discusses the writing of Jai Mahendran, his roles and responsibilities as a showrunner and working with a corporate company.

Excerpts:

From a disturbing domestic drama to a minimalist but highly effective film on moral policing, and a sports drama, you’ve mixed genres quite well. With Jai Mahendran, you seem to be exploring the power dynamics and inner workings of bureaucracy...

I’ve often felt that mainstream narratives have been one-sided in portraying our system as corrupt and inefficient. However, there haven’t been many attempts to find out why the system or the employees are incompetent. I feel it is important to see things from their perspective as well. Bureaucracy, especially in India, always has an overarching political influence. Every time the ruling government changes, the system also changes. What is right today may not be acceptable tomorrow.

In Jai Mahendran, the protagonist is a Deputy Tahsildar who believes in getting things done by whatever means necessary. Then there’s his newly transferred superior who believes in going only by the book. This clash of ideologies excited me, I tried to be the devil’s advocate and show both of their perspectives.