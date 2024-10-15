I strive to be honest in front of the camera, says Adah Sharma

For an actor, the more information you get about a character, the more inputs you get from the creative people making it, the more it helps your performance,” she says, and shares an instance from her discussions with the director when she worked on a particular accent for one of her characters in the series, to differentiate her from other characters. “I told Abhirup about this actress whose accent I liked.

He found it appealing as well. So, I took her accent and it worked and turned out to be funny too.” The actor mentions another scene in the series where she plays a prostitute for which she had to incorporate a certain body language. “Reeta is trying to fake a confident demeanour. But, it’s quite funny and it’s not working as she tries to become someone else. So, we did a little bit of physical comedy there,” she says.

Over the years, apart from her work in Hindi films, Adah has also starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She feels that it is easier to emote if she knows the language she is acting in. “If you don’t know the language, you have to work with a coach and then work on the lines,” she says.

“But, it’s definitely more organic when you know the language. Everything just becomes easier.” For her, it is the honesty in portrayal that becomes important while acting. She made her debut in 2008 with the horror film, 1920, playing a young girl who gets possessed by an evil spirit. She feels that she likes to be in the moment when doing her scenes which helps her to stay true to the character.

“I believe I was possessed while doing those scenes in 1920,” she laughs. According to her, little has changed since then, when it comes to her process. “As a person, I hope I have evolved.

But, when it comes to my craft, my only belief even then was to go in front of the camera with full honesty,” she says, adding that she doesn’t have a particular process when it comes to acting. “It’s happening in real-time to me. I believe that every tear has to be real; every sweat drop has to be real; every emotion has to be real. I know it’s very unhealthy to do this, but I don’t know any other way,” she concludes.