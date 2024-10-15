Sabumon’s directorial debut to feature Prayaga Martin

Actor Sabumon Abdusamad is set to make his directorial debut with a legal drama featuring Prayaga Martin as part of its principal cast. Sabumon, also a lawyer, stated, “As an advocate of the law, I have always known my first film would come to life in the courtroom.”

While he mentioned it’s too early to reveal any further details, he did share that the film is a “legal drama rooted in realism.” It is produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions. The production house last backed Mandakini, starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar.

Sabumon, who gained recognition through the early 2000s television show Tharikida, made his acting debut in the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari (2002). In 2018, he won the inaugural season of the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The victory significantly boosted Sabumon’s popularity and led to more film opportunities in subsequent years. Most recently, he appeared in a negative role in Rajinikanth’s latest film Vettaiyan, directed by T J Gnanavel.

Prayaga last appeared in Jamalinte Punchiri, directed by Vikki Thambi and headlined by Indrans.