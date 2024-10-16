‘Amal said he won’t do the film without me’
Actor Jyothirmayi, along with her filmmaker husband Amal Neerad, lives in a 300-year-old house in Fort Kochi. Nestled far away from the city’s hustle and bustle, the house is a testament to the couple’s shared fascination for Fort Kochi, and of course, cinema.
Their bookshelf, filled with books on crime, cinema, and cinematography, would captivate any cinephile’s curiosity. “It’s our combined collection, though reading has taken a backseat lately. Having a three-year-old at home is no joke. But that said, I really enjoy my motherhood; maybe because I am late into it,” laughs Jyothirmayi, before running off to attend to her child’s wail.
Though a winner of national and state awards, she is least bothered that her son doesn’t know her as an actor yet. But he might soon, as her comeback film Bougainvillea, directed by Amal, is hitting screens this Thursday.
Ahead of the release, we sit down with Jyothirmayi – who insists on keeping away from controversies – to discuss her career, film choices, the break, and Bougainvillea.
Excerpts
Why did you take a decade-long break? And why pick Bougainvillea as your comeback film?
The break wasn’t really planned, it just happened. It’s also got to do with the fact there weren’t many exciting projects coming my way. Bougainvillea was the most interesting among the lot, and there’s also the Amal Neerad factor. Like any other artist, I too was eager to work with him, and I am glad it eventually happened.
What makes a project exciting for you?
I don’t know how to define it, but when you listen to a narration, you feel a certain kick. It might be a simple idea, but some narrations can instantly hook you, and that’s when the excitement begins. I’m not saying this is the only way to choose a project, but this is how I feel.
After Bougainvillea, do you now feel the “kick” to continue your acting career?
I am content with my present life. If something truly compelling comes along, I might do it. But for now, let me live with the happiness of having done a film like this.
How has your script selection process evolved over the years?
Initially, the idea was to somehow do films, just to prove to yourselves. The team might not be great, but as an artist, you have to get your name established among the audience and within the film circles. Survival was crucial for me, like any other beginner. But, I guess, I have the liberty to be choosy now.
Despite award-winning performances, you were not seen in substantial roles regularly. Do you regret some of your choices?
Well, I consider all of them as a learning experience. At this point in life, I am totally satisfied. Perhaps all the ups and downs made me who I am today. I believe everything has its own time.
How was your experience in other language films?
They were mostly about songs and dance numbers, but the pay was good (laughs). There are some good memories like the wonderful experience of acting alongside Vadivelu sir and Sundar C sir in Thalai Nagaram.
Vadivelu sir’s timing was impeccable. Initially, I was unable to control my laughter every time he delivered his lines. The whole crew would wait for me to stop. It might even be a serious dialogue, but I found it funny. Working with him was my biggest achievement. The film has a great following, and people still ask me about it.
During the initial phase of your career, you were also known for your energetic dancing. Did you have a special interest in such roles?
Dance numbers were essential during those times as the audiences then were receptive to it. Even though I have done roles that went beyond songs and dance, people still ask me only about that. That tells a lot about the mark those songs left.
Besides commercial outings, you have also done some serious arthouse films like Bhavam, Anyar, Kathavasheshan, and Periyar. Was there a conscious decision to balance both?
No, I didn’t have any such demarcation. I have never been a calculative person. I was only trying to do strong, challenging characters. I rue that a National Award-winning film like Bhavam is not available anywhere for people to watch.
Coming to Bougainvillea, there are speculations about the film being an adaptation of Roothinte Lokam...
I am also aware of such talks… let’s wait till the film releases (smiles).
The song ‘Sthuthi’ has created quite a buzz, with a section even lashing out against its lyrics and visuals...
The response has mostly been good. The visuals that you now see were shot as promo; the original version will be different. I believe the film will address the criticism against the song.
‘It isn’t about Looks alone in today’s Malayalam cinema’
Did you feel any jitters while facing the camera after so long?
Yes, I was feeling like a beginner. Though I have been part of Bougainvillea’s journey from the beginning, facing the camera is a different ball game altogether. On the first day, I was extremely tense while trying to coordinate my dialogue delivery, actions and matching the timing of my co-stars. It was not easy because I hadn’t done anything before camera for 10-11 years. I am not saying this regretfully. I enjoyed that part of my life too.
How did you overcome the anxiety?
It took me a while to ease in, but the team comforted me. Chackochan (Kunchacko Boban) was also there backing me throughout. Though we are contemporaries and have even been part of a couple of films together, we didn’t have many combination scenes back then. It was through Bougainvillea that we got to know each other well. He calmed my nerves and eased me into the process. I fumbled a lot initially, but he was ready for any number of takes and never showed any signs of displeasure.
Bougainvillea is perhaps your first experience with sync sound. How was it?
Chackochan was again my go-to person because he has been working on sync sound for some time now. Earlier, we had to act twice — during the shoot and later, while dubbing. While some actors could enhance their performance with dubbing, it was tough for many to recreate what they did during shoot. Now, it has become a lot easier with the emotions getting captured with the right intensity.
What can you tell us about your character in the film?
I can’t reveal much, but it’s easily the most challenging role I have done to date. Initially, I was not sure of pulling it off and kept asking Amal if I should do it. I had this question haunting me even 10 days before the shoot, but Amal kept motivating me. If not for him, I would have backed out of this project. He even threatened to not do this film without me!
You have retained your original salt-and-pepper hairstyle for the film, which, a few years ago, would have been too unconventional for a mainstream heroine. How do you view this acceptance today?
Malayalam cinema has undergone a sea of change, as we cater to an international audience today. Our films are not restricted to Malayali sensibilities alone anymore. Naturally, our perceptions, including those of the audience and the creators, have evolved. So, I guess looks alone don’t matter now.
Are you also creatively involved in Amal’s films?
Yes, Amal is always welcome to suggestions. Not just me, all his team members will be part of discussions. He tries to incorporate any input that he feels can enhance the film’s overall experience.
Even while you were away, were you keenly following other works?
Yes, I have been trying to catch up with what’s new. I am a mass audience myself and like to watch films of all genres. I loved Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, and Premalu. The confidence level of today’s youngsters is something my generation couldn’t even imagine. They are just terrific.
What’s your general take on female characters these days?
See, I don’t think all films must have both male and female characters. For instance, Ullozhukku has two strong female leads, whereas Manjummel Boys tells the story of a bunch of boys. The focus should be on the story and not forcing characters into it. It won’t do any justice to the film.
As someone who prefers to stay away from the media glare, how are you coping with promotions and the attention that comes with it?
I didn’t feel so much pressure while acting (laughs). All these interviews and promotions make me tense. But there’s no other option but to participate, as films today demand it.
With the release closing in, do you still have the anxiety of a newcomer?
Yes, definitely. But I can’t say why it is challenging as the film is yet to be released. I’m pretty confident because it’s an Amal Neerad film (smiles). But I have a little worry like a newcomer about how people will receive my part. I am excited, too, like children eager to show something they have done.