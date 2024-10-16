‘Amal said he won’t do the film without me’

Actor Jyothirmayi, along with her filmmaker husband Amal Neerad, lives in a 300-year-old house in Fort Kochi. Nestled far away from the city’s hustle and bustle, the house is a testament to the couple’s shared fascination for Fort Kochi, and of course, cinema.

Their bookshelf, filled with books on crime, cinema, and cinematography, would captivate any cinephile’s curiosity. “It’s our combined collection, though reading has taken a backseat lately. Having a three-year-old at home is no joke. But that said, I really enjoy my motherhood; maybe because I am late into it,” laughs Jyothirmayi, before running off to attend to her child’s wail.

Though a winner of national and state awards, she is least bothered that her son doesn’t know her as an actor yet. But he might soon, as her comeback film Bougainvillea, directed by Amal, is hitting screens this Thursday.

Ahead of the release, we sit down with Jyothirmayi – who insists on keeping away from controversies – to discuss her career, film choices, the break, and Bougainvillea.

Excerpts

Why did you take a decade-long break? And why pick Bougainvillea as your comeback film?

The break wasn’t really planned, it just happened. It’s also got to do with the fact there weren’t many exciting projects coming my way. Bougainvillea was the most interesting among the lot, and there’s also the Amal Neerad factor. Like any other artist, I too was eager to work with him, and I am glad it eventually happened.

What makes a project exciting for you?

I don’t know how to define it, but when you listen to a narration, you feel a certain kick. It might be a simple idea, but some narrations can instantly hook you, and that’s when the excitement begins. I’m not saying this is the only way to choose a project, but this is how I feel.