Kishkindha Kaandam among Malayalam films to be screened at 29th IFFK

The organisers of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) have announced the Malayalam films set to be screened at the festival. While two films have been selected for the International Competition section, twelve films will feature in the Malayalam Cinema category. Among these is this year’s Onam blockbuster Kishkindha Kaandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and starring Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balaramurali in the lead roles. Released on September 12, the film opened to rave reviews from both critics and the general audience.

The two films competing in the International Competition category are Fasil Muhammed’s Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima) and Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram (The Other Side). The other films in the Malayalam Cinema Today section include V C Abhilash’s A Pan Indian Story, Adhithya Baby’s Kamadevan Nakshathram Kandu (Cupid Saw the Star),

Abhilash Babu’s Mayunnu Marivarunnu Nishwasangalil (Dust Art Redrawn in Respiration), Shobana Padinjattil’s Girl Friends, Rinoshun K’s Velicham Thedi (In Search of Light), Midhun Murali’s Kiss Wagon, Jithin Issac Thomas’ Pattth,

Aavasavyuham director Krishand R K’s Sangharsha Ghadana (The Art of Warfare), Santosh and Satish Babusenan’s Mukhakannadi (The Looking Glass), Sivaranjini J’s Victoria, and Cyril Abraham Dennis’ Watusi Zombie!.

This year’s IFFK is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 20.