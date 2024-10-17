Bharathan’s legendary movie 'Amaram' set for mega re-release

Who can forget the captivating scene of Achootty (Mammootty) expertly navigating his catamaran into the water, filmed from the sea, in Amaram—one of the most beloved Malayalam classics created by the brilliant trio of Bharathan, Lohithadas and Madhu Ambat?
“It was, perhaps, a groundbreaking experiment in Indian cinematography. I walked nearly a quarter of a kilometre into the sea and stood neck-deep in water to shoot this scene,” recalls the legendary cinematographer Madhu Ambat about his award-winning work on the film.
This nostalgic movie is set for a re-release in theaters after 33 years, aimed at reinvigorating its fans across generations.
Amaram (Stern), released in 1991, captured viewers' hearts with its touching story, magical visuals and awe-inspiring performances of artists like Mammootty, Murali and KPAC Lalitha. Directed by Bharathan and written by Lohithadas, it was a critical and commercial success and is still considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.
“Producer Babu Thiruvalla was keen to re-release the movie with enhanced visual and sound quality, and the restoration work is almost complete,” confirmed Madhu Ambat, in an interview with The New Indian Express.
The theater re-release is expected by December, or possibly even sooner, he said.
Amaram’s story revolves around Achootty, a fisherman who lives with his daughter, Radha. Although uneducated, he dreams of her becoming a doctor, as she is a brilliant student. However, his hopes are shattered when Radha falls in love with her childhood friend, Raghavan, an uneducated young fisherman. This leads to a confrontation in which Achootty restricts Radha from seeing Raghavan, insisting that her education must come first.
Eventually, Radha and Raghavan elope and marry, leaving Achootty heartbroken. While Raghavan gradually proves himself to be a capable and hard-working fisherman, earning Achootty's silent admiration, Achootty still publicly mocks him, taunting Raghavan to catch a shark to prove his worth before daring to engage with him. Frustrated by the constant mockery, Raghavan decides to venture into the deep sea alone to capture a shark. Unfortunately, his inexperience leads to disaster, and when he doesn't return, the villagers suspect that Achootty has killed him. Even Radha begins to doubt her father, fearing he may have harmed her husband.
With nothing left to lose, Achootty sets out into the stormy sea and discovers Raghavan unconscious among the wreckage of his boat. Though the villagers eventually recognise Achootty's innocence, he feels betrayed by their earlier suspicions. Saddened and disheartened, he takes his catamaran and ventures into the sea, declaring that the ocean is the only entity that has loved him unconditionally.
The film score was composed by the maestro Johnson, while the soundtrack features four beloved songs composed by Raveendran, with lyrics by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.
It was no surprise that Amaram won a National Award and three state awards. KPAC Lalitha received the National Award for Second Best Actress, as well as Kerala State’s Best Second Actress Award, for her exemplary performance in the movie. The film also earned Madhu Ambat the state’s Best Cinematographer Award and Murali the Second Best Actor Award.
Recently, the Malayalam film industry has seen a trend of mega re-releases of cherished films. Two of the most nostalgic Malayalam movies to be re-released in 2024 were Sibi Malayil’s Devadoothan and Fazil’s Manichitrathazhu.
Devadoothan (The Heavenly Messenger) is a 2000 Indian Malayalam-language musical horror film directed by Sibi Malayil and written by Raghunath Paleri. Starring Mohanlal and produced by Siyad Koker, the film features original songs and a score composed by Vidyasagar. Although it underperformed at the box office, it received critical acclaim and has since developed a cult following. Devadoothan won three Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Music Director, and Best Costume Designer.
A digitally remastered 4K Dolby Atmos Director's Cut of the movie was released on July 26, 2024, and reportedly became a commercial success after its re-release. Another Mohanlal film directed by Fazil, Manichitrathazhu, was also re-released in September 2024, marking 30 years since its original release. This film was directed alongside three other directors, including Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil, Siddique and Lal.