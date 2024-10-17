Bharathan’s legendary movie 'Amaram' set for mega re-release

Who can forget the captivating scene of Achootty (Mammootty) expertly navigating his catamaran into the water, filmed from the sea, in Amaram—one of the most beloved Malayalam classics created by the brilliant trio of Bharathan, Lohithadas and Madhu Ambat?

“It was, perhaps, a groundbreaking experiment in Indian cinematography. I walked nearly a quarter of a kilometre into the sea and stood neck-deep in water to shoot this scene,” recalls the legendary cinematographer Madhu Ambat about his award-winning work on the film.

This nostalgic movie is set for a re-release in theaters after 33 years, aimed at reinvigorating its fans across generations.

Amaram (Stern), released in 1991, captured viewers' hearts with its touching story, magical visuals and awe-inspiring performances of artists like Mammootty, Murali and KPAC Lalitha. Directed by Bharathan and written by Lohithadas, it was a critical and commercial success and is still considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.

“Producer Babu Thiruvalla was keen to re-release the movie with enhanced visual and sound quality, and the restoration work is almost complete,” confirmed Madhu Ambat, in an interview with The New Indian Express.

The theater re-release is expected by December, or possibly even sooner, he said.

Amaram’s story revolves around Achootty, a fisherman who lives with his daughter, Radha. Although uneducated, he dreams of her becoming a doctor, as she is a brilliant student. However, his hopes are shattered when Radha falls in love with her childhood friend, Raghavan, an uneducated young fisherman. This leads to a confrontation in which Achootty restricts Radha from seeing Raghavan, insisting that her education must come first.