It’s a wrap for the Kerala schedule of Kathanar

The makers of the upcoming biggie Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer have wrapped up the film’s Kerala schedule. In a statement, the makers said, “Kathanar’s main chapter has been completed with a shoot that lasted 212 days, over a period of 18 months.” According to them, only 12 more days of shoot remain for the entire completion of production. The final leg of the shoot has been planned in Italy’s Rome.

Kathanar, an ambitious fantasy thriller, is based on the tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was believed to possess supernatural powers. Directed by Home-fame Rojin Thomas, the film has Jayasurya playing the role of Kathanar. The actor has undergone a complete physical transformation for the film, which includes shedding a few kilos.

Popular South Indian actor Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam debut by playing the female lead in this film. It also marks Prabhu Deva’s return to Malayalam cinema 13 years after his last appearance in the Santhosh Sivan-directorial Urumi. Actor-dance choreographer Sandy, best known for his role in the Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo, is also playing a prominent role.

Kathanar is scripted by debutant R Ramanand. Backed by Sree Gokulam Movies, it is mounted as a pan India project with majority of the portions shot using virtual production technology. The film has Neil D Cunha as the cinematographer, Jungjin Park as the action choreographer, and Rahul Subrahmanian Unni as the music director.