Vir Das reunites with Netflix for new stand-up comedy special show

Actor-comedian Vir Das will be reuniting with Netflix for a new stand-up comedy special, as announced on Wednesday. It will be his fifth show for the streamer and will reportedly offer a narrative of self-discovery and global connection.

Netflix and Vir took to social media to make the announcement and wrote in the caption, “It’s official! After winning hearts, smiles and an International Emmy, Vir Das is coming back to Netflix with an exciting comedy special and we’re here for it.”

Talking about his upcoming special, Vir said in a statement, “Comedy has the power to bring people together, no matter where they’re from. With this special, we are trying to bring something fresh to comedy by sharing stories and experiences that celebrate love and kindness while showing that laughter really is a universal language.” He added,

“This special will be an unapologetic direct shot of happiness to the heart. In my fifth special partnership with Netflix, I am honoured to be able to showcase Indian comedy on a global stage and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to join me on this journey.”

In 2023, Vir became the first Indian to win an International Emmy Award for Comedy for his special titled Vir Das: Landing. He will also be hosting the 52nd International Emmy Award, set to take place in New York on November 25.