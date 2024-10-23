Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s 'Sookshmadarshini' confirms release

Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s Sookshmadarshini will hit theatres on November 22, announced the makers on Tuesday.

Helmed by MC Jithin, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 film Nonsense, the upcoming film marks Nazriya’s return to Malayalam cinema after a four-year hiatus.

Sookshmadarshini also features an ensemble cast that includes Deepak Parambol, Siddharth Bharathan, Merrin Philp, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Gopan Mangat, Manohari Joy, Athira Rajeev and Mirza Fathia.

The film is jointly scripted by director Jithin, Athul Ramachandran, and Libin TB. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, editor Chaman Chakko and music director Christo Xavier. It is bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and A V Anoop.