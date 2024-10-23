It’s a wrap for 'Bromance'

The shooting for Bromance, helmed by Jo and Jo director Arun D Jose, concluded on Monday. The film features Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. Arun has co-written the script with Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian. Notably, Arun and Raveesh previously collaborated on Jo and Jo, Journey of Love 18+ and Samadhana Pusthakam.

Bromance also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, and Premalu actors Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles. On the technical front, the film has Akhil George behind the camera, Chaman Chakko on the editing table and Govind Vasantha composing the music. It is backed by Ashiq Usman and distributed by Central Pictures.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in Anand Sreebala, the directorial debut of Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran filmmaker Vinayan. The film, scripted by Malikappuram writer Abhilash Pillai, is set to release in cinemas on November 15.

On the other hand, Mathew’s upcoming slate also includes Dileesh Karunakaran’s Lovely, Salaam Bukhari’s Udumbanchola Vision and Arunlal Ramachandran’s untitled film, alongside Njan Prakashan-fame Devika Sanjay.

Mahima Nambiar was last seen in the rom-com Little Hearts, opposite Shane Nigam.