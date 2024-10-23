Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay’s next begins

On Tuesday, a new film starring Mathew Thomas and Njan Prakashan-fame Devika Sanjay commenced shooting in Thiruvananthapuram, following a traditional switch-on ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

The upcoming project marks the directorial debut of Arunlal Ramachandran, who also serves as the scriptwriter. Arunlal has earlier scripted films such as 10:30 am Local Call (2013), Thank You (2013), Happy Journey (2014), and Vettah (2016).

The yet-to-be-titled film also features Jagadish, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Spadikam George, Akhil Kavalayoor, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Kudassanad Kanakam in prominent roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nithin Abey Alexander, editor Kiran V Ambika, and music director Nipin Besent. It is produced by Gaurav Chanana under the banner of Lucifer Circus.

Mathew’s upcoming lineup includes Dileesh Karunakaran’s Lovely, Salaam Bukhari’s Udumbanchola Vision, which also stars Sreenath Bhasi, and Arun D Jose’s Bromance, alongside Arjun Ashokan and Mahima Nambiar.

Devika was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Kochi, directed by Nadirshah.