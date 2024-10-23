Temple artist on a mission to promote Kerala’s heritage arts

Vineesh Kammath, a passionate traditional temple percussionist, has dedicated the past few years to showcasing Kerala's rich art heritage on prominent global platforms. With a lineup of over 200 artists from the state delivering a variety of performances, Kammath has recently made a significant impact at the latest Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the state's flagship tourism promotion event.

"With a focus on authenticity and artistic excellence, we aspire to become global ambassadors for Kerala’s cultural legacy," he states.

Kammath's event organising firm, Kriti Entertainments, reportedly plays a pivotal role in highlighting the cultural diversity of Kerala at various national and international events.

Through these performances, Kriti aims to immerse audiences in the beauty of Kerala, offering a unique blend of music, storytelling, and cultural expressions. Kammath emphasises that the events showcase several art forms, including the performance of the Edakka—a traditional drum that holds a special place in Kerala's cultural and spiritual practices, often featured in temple rituals and classical music performances. They also highlight Sopanasangeetham, an ancient style of devotional music rooted in Kerala's temples, alongside captivating storytelling.

Kriti's repertoire includes instrumental Jugalbandi, a dynamic fusion of classical Indian instruments. Traditional Kerala instruments such as the Chenda, Veena, and Flute come together to create a harmonious interplay of melody and rhythm, captivating audiences with an energetic musical experience. Additionally, Panchavadyam performances, curated by Kriti in various formats, have become a highlight of their events.

Adding an enriching layer to the performances, Kriti features unique storytelling sessions about Kerala. Skilled storytellers, narrating in both Malayalam and English, share the state's history, legends, and folklore—tales of kings, the origins of classical arts, and stories that exemplify devotion and bravery. By combining performances with storytelling, Kriti creates a platform where ancient traditions are celebrated, ensuring their relevance in today's world.