First look of 'Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal' out

As reported earlier, Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez are coming together for a new film titled Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal. On Wednesday, the occasion of Joju’s birthday, the makers released its first look poster. Apart from the three leads, it also features Shelly Nabu, Garggi Ananthan, Sajitha Madathil, and Thomas Mathew.

Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal, written and directed by debutant Sharan Venugopal, is billed as a family drama. Earlier at the 67th National Film Awards, Sharan’s diploma film Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole, starring Nadiya Moidu and Garrgi, won the award for Best Film on Family Values. The 37-minute film, which is available on YouTube, was also screened at many international film festivals, including IFFI and IDSFFK.

The director’s feature debut Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal has Appu Prabhakar as the cinematographer, Rahul Raj as the composer and Jyoti Swaroop Panda serving as the editor. The film is produced by Joby George, whose last release was the widely acclaimed Kishkindha Kaandam.