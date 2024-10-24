'Thrayam' went on floors within a month of its conception: Arun K Gopinaath

Thrayam, directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan, is slated to hit screens this Friday. Arun describes it as a “different attempt in terms of storytelling,” presenting a hyperlinked structure that unfolds over the course of one night. Although it follows in the footsteps of earlier multi-narrative works like Traffic and Arun’s own God’s Own Country, he emphasises that it is “more of a journey through the characters’ lives and how their stories intersect,” rather than an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The concept of karma is an important aspect of the film, says Arun, adding,

“There’s a theme about human greed, particularly for money, and how far that greed can drive people and how people pay for their actions.” The title Thrayam, which translates to a trio or set of three, is “somewhat deceptive”, clarifies Arun. “It actually features six stories, divided into three chapters.” Though the story is inspired by something specific, Arun remains tight-lipped about its origin, stating, “We tried to develop that inspiration uniquely.”

Crafting a multi-narrative film posed significant challenges for Arun as a writer. He points out that while such stories can be written cohesively, translating them onto the screen can be much harder. “What works on paper may not translate well to the screen,” he says, adding that the difficulty increases during the editing phase, where pacing can feel disjointed. While talking more about multiple narrative structures with a dozen characters criss-crossing each other’s paths, he refers to the Tamil film Aaranya Kaandam, written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, praising its brilliant execution while specifically noting that “when the writer and director are different, as in our case, it’s much more challenging.”

For the cast of Thrayam, Arun relied largely on friendships, with actors like Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sunny Wayne joining the project. “Dhyan, in particular, is one of the most approachable stars in the industry right now,” Arun adds. Despite wrapping up the shoot in 2022, braving many lockdown restrictions and scheduling conflicts, Thrayam faced post-production delays as well. “The final cut, which is getting released now, was only locked two weeks ago,” he shares. Though Arun is hopeful about the film’s reception, he is also aware of the challenges small films face in today’s cinema landscape. “For the cinema industry to survive, people need to come to theatres regardless of the film’s scale,” he stresses, lamenting the trend where films are pulled from theatres after just one weekend if they don’t perform well.

Looking ahead, Arun expresses his desire to explore new genres. While his next project as a writer will also likely be a thriller, he also “plans to direct a film in the future, drawing from the experiences gained from the two films done so far.”