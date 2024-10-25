Antony Varghese Pepe’s 'Daveed' wrapped up

The makers of the Antony Varghese Pepe-starrer Daveed have announced the completion of its shooting that spanned 71 days. Antony plays the role of a boxer named Ashiq Abu in the upcoming film.

Touted as an action-packed entertainer, Daveed marks the directorial debut of Govind Vishnu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with first-time writer Deepu Rajeevan.

The film’s cast also includes Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku, and Mo Ismail, along with a group of martial artists. On the technical side, the film has cinematography by Salu K Thomas, editing by Rakesh Cherumadam, music composed by Justin Varghese, and action sequences choreographed by PC Stunts. Daveed is co-produced by John and Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab, and Panorama Studios.

Antony’s previous appearance was in Kondal, directed by debutant Ajit Mampally. The RDX actor is also set to return in the sequel to his hit film Ajagajantharam.