Dulquer announces films with Nahas and Soubin

Recently, during the Kerala promotional event of his October 31-release Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan shared some details about his upcoming Malayalam films. The actor confirmed committing three new films, one each with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath, Soubin Shahir and a debutant director, whose name wasn’t revealed. Adding that he is also in discussions for a few other projects, Dulquer assured that he will be active in Malayalam going forward.

While the film with Nahas is said to be an action-packed mass entertainer, it remains to be seen if Dulquer and Soubin are reuniting to revive their long-delayed project Othiram Kadakam. It was in July 2021 that Othiram Kadakam was first announced, with Dulquer also attached as the producer. However, there hasn’t been any further updates regarding it since then.

Dulquer, last seen in Malayalam in King of Kotha (2023), is currently working on the Tamil film Kaantha, directed by The Hunt for Veerappan-fame Selvamani Selvaraj. Dulquer also has a Telugu film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara lined up.