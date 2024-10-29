Kalabhavan Prajod’s directorial debut to be scripted by Abrid Shine

Popular mimicry artist-turned-actor Kalabhavan Prajod is set to don the filmmaker’s hat. He announced his directorial debut on Monday via social media, accompanied by a casting call seeking actors skilled in martial arts.

The film will be penned by filmmaker Abrid Shine, renowned for helming films like 1983 (2014), Action Hero Biju (2016), and Mahaveeryar (2022). Notably, Prajod played supporting roles in all these films.

Prajod began his career on the mimicry stage and rose to prominence after joining the mimicry troupe Kalabhavan. He made his acting debut in cinema with Mimics Super 1000 in 1996, subsequently appearing in numerous films.

The actor is also well known for his appearances in popular television comedy shows, which earned him considerable fame. Further details about his maiden dirctorial’s plot, cast, and technical crew remain undisclosed as of now.

Meanwhile, Abrid is also scripting the upcoming Honey Rose-starrer Rachel, directed by debutant Anandhini Bala. Simultaneously, he is also directing Action Hero Biju 2, which sees the return of Nivin Pauly as police officer Biju Paulose.