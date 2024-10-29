Musthafa’s 'Mura' to hit screens on November 8

The makers of Muhammed Musthafa’s second directorial venture Mura have announced a new release date of November 8, following a delay from its original October 18 schedule. On Monday, the makers also released its trailer, from which it looks like a gritty and action-packed gangster drama.

Mura is headlined by Suraj Venjaramoodu and All We Imagine As Light-fame Hridhu Haroon. Scripted by Suresh Babu, the film also features Maala Parvathi, Kani Kusruti, Kannan Nayar, Jobin Das, Anujith Kannan, Yedhu Krishna, PL Thenappan, Vigneshwar Suresh, Krish Hassan, Siby Joseph, and Alfred Jose, among others.

On the technical front, it has Fazil Nazer behind the camera, Chaman Chakko on the editing table and Christy Joby composing the music. Mura is produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures.

Muhammed, a critically acclaimed actor-turned-filmmaker, made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Kappela, starring Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi.

The film earned recognition, securing the Best Actress Award for Anna and the Best Debut Director Award for Musthafa at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. Additionally, the film’s production design by Anees Nadodi was awarded at the 68th National Film Awards.