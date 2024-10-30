Remembering Nishadh Yusuf, the man who brought magic to Malayalam cinema's frames

"Today, we lost someone from our film industry and its a painful reminder of the struggles many of us face but rarely talk about. The pressures in this industry are real, and it's okay to feel overwhelmed. Please know that asking for help isn't a sign of weakness--its strength. If you're going through something, reach out. We're all in this together, and your story matters. You're not alone," wrote Wasim Hyder in an Instagram story that was widely shared by many young aspiring filmmakers on Wednesday.

This followed film editor Nishadh Yusuf's shocking demise in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

For cinephiles, especially those hailing from God's own country, Nishadh is a name that rose to fame after the release of the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer 'Thallumaala'. But true fans who have followed his works know him for his other famous movie -- 'Unda', the 2019 black comedy directed by Khalid Rahman with an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Asif Ali and more.