Remembering Nishadh Yusuf, the man who brought magic to Malayalam cinema's frames

"Today, we lost someone from our film industry and its a painful reminder of the struggles many of us face but rarely talk about. The pressures in this industry are real, and it's okay to feel overwhelmed. Please know that asking for help isn't a sign of weakness--its strength. If you're going through something, reach out. We're all in this together, and your story matters. You're not alone," wrote Wasim Hyder in an Instagram story that was widely shared by many young aspiring filmmakers on Wednesday.
This followed film editor Nishadh Yusuf's shocking demise in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.
For cinephiles, especially those hailing from God's own country, Nishadh is a name that rose to fame after the release of the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer 'Thallumaala'. But true fans who have followed his works know him for his other famous movie -- 'Unda', the 2019 black comedy directed by Khalid Rahman with an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Asif Ali and more.
Unfortunately, Nishadh Yusuf's journey has come to an end but his legacy will live on through the world of cinema. Hailing from Alappuzha's Haripad, Nishadh's journey began in the seats of SN Theatre, where he fell in love with films. That early passion soon evolved into a desire to bring stories to life via editing.
A move into animation after his degree became his turning point, leading to a specialisation in visual effects and editing. After completing his diploma, he joined an editing studio in Thiruvananthapuram, taking on roles with local television channels and serials before stepping into the film industry.
The 43-year-old film editor's death was confirmed by The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union on their official Facebook page.
The union shared a photo of Nishadh and wrote in Malayalam, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."
Just recently, the editor had shared pictures on his Instagram with the cast of Kanguva, including Suriya and Bobby Deol from a grand promotional event few days ago. He had also shared a work-in-progress picture from the edit room, captioned, “Exciting 3D Work Happening For #Kanguva happy and thrilled for THE EXPERIENCE🔥 KANGUVA in 3D from NOV 14.”
Expressing grief over his demise, actor Suriya said on Wednesday that Nishadh would always be an important part of Kanguva.
“Heartbroken to hear Nishadh is no more! You’ll always be remembered as a quiet and important person of team Kanguva.. In our thoughts and prayers..! My heartfelt condolences to Nishadh’s family & friends. RIP,” Suriya wrote on X.
Nishadh had received the Kerala State Film Awards for best editing in 'Thallumaala'. His other notable works include 'One', 'Saudi Vellakka' and the recently released, 'Adios Amigo'.
He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Industry insiders and cinephiles have expressed shock at the sudden passing away of a highly promising talent, who was at the peak of his career.