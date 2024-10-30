Tamil actor-director Cheran joins the sets of Tovino’s 'Narivetta'

Earlier, we reported that the Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta has completed its first schedule of shooting. In the latest update, Tamil actor-director Cheran, who plays a significant role in the upcoming film, has joined the set in Wayanad for the second schedule.

This project marks Cheran’s acting debut in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly based on real incidents, the film is helmed by Anuraj Manohar, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with Ishq.

Narivetta also marks the scripting debut of former journalist and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Abin Joseph. The film’s cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Thottappan-fame Priyamvadha Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar in prominent roles.

On the technical front, it has composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Shameer Muhammed, and Iratta cinematographer Vijay. Narivetta is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company.

Cheran’s last directorial was the 2019 film Thirumanam, and he last appeared on screen in Tamil Kudimagan.