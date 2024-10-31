It’s a wrap for actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut

The makers of Pennum Porattum, actor Rajesh Madhavan’s debut directorial, have announced the completion of its filming. Though the film was announced in 2022, it went on floors only in February this year. In an earlier conversation with us about the film, Rajesh said,

“The story is quite dramatic, illogical, and absurd — centred around a quarrel between two families in a village. It doesn’t necessarily follow the usual beginning-middle-end structure. Despite that, it has a commercial flavour. I hope that audiences will appreciate the humour.”

Shot predominantly in Kollengode in Palakkad, Pennum Porattum stars a bunch of newcomers, which includes people from the locality. It is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of STK Frames.

Rajesh is best known for his acting roles in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (2021), Nna Thaan Case Kodu (2022), its 2024 spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, and Madanolsavam (2023).

He was also an assistant director in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019), and the creative director in Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (2021).